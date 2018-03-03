Source: Jarvis Landry-Jordan Howard trade a no-go

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 3, 2018, 3:32 PM EST
Getty Images

There’s been talk of a trade between the Dolphins and Bears, sending Jarvis Landry to Chicago and Jordan Howard to Miami. But we hear it’s nothing more than talk.

A league source tells PFT there’s “no way” it’s happening.

Landry is currently franchised by the Dolphins, and they are looking into trading him. The Bears have been floated as a possible destination, but it won’t be for Howard.

The 23-year-old Howard has 2,435 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Bears, and he’s under contract for two more years at very affordable salaries. The 25-year-old Landry has an unprecedented 400 catches in his first four NFL seasons but would cost $16 million this season on the franchise tag.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Source: Jarvis Landry-Jordan Howard trade a no-go

  2. Dallas owes Dez 16 million, who would you rather have?
    I’d rather have Landry for the money.

  3. It makes sense for both sides. Jarvis is probably a slightly higher\-valued asset than Howard is, but when you consider the salary costs of each, it seems pretty even to me. And it would fill needs on both sides.

  4. Either way, it’s looking like Jordan Howard will be headed out of town. He’s likely not gonna be happy that he was in trade discussions.

  5. Hilarious that your assessment of why it is a no-go is that Howard is productive and affordable and thus not in play. The Dolphins are the ones who shouldn’t be interested. Kenyan Drake has a higher ceiling than does Howard. They should be insistent on a high draft pick rather than a player.

  7. If the Bears trade Howad for Landry GM Pace should be fired immediately. I cannot believe he would be so stupid. Then again, he is the guy who was so intent on not revealing his interest in drafting Trubisky that he paid 18M to Mike Glennon to fake everyone else out while trading up one slot and giving up two 3rd round and a 4th round picks to do so. The genius of Pace has no limits!

  9. Bummer…never mind what I just posted on the previous thread six minutes ago.

    They’re more likely to fumble this trade the way they did the Jay Ajayi trade.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!