Source: Jarvis Landry-Jordan Howard trade a no-go

There’s been talk of a trade between the Dolphins and Bears, sending Jarvis Landry to Chicago and Jordan Howard to Miami. But we hear it’s nothing more than talk.

A league source tells PFT there’s “no way” it’s happening.

Landry is currently franchised by the Dolphins, and they are looking into trading him. The Bears have been floated as a possible destination, but it won’t be for Howard.

The 23-year-old Howard has 2,435 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Bears, and he’s under contract for two more years at very affordable salaries. The 25-year-old Landry has an unprecedented 400 catches in his first four NFL seasons but would cost $16 million this season on the franchise tag.