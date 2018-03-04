40 pounds lighter since the season ended, Joe Hawley is likely moving on

Getty Images

The Buccaneers decided not to keep center Joe Hawley. Hawley apparently has decided not to keep playing football, in Tampa or anywhere.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Hawley said in a recent radio appearance that he has lost 40 pounds since the end of the season, and that he plans to give up his old life and embark on a new one.

“When the season was over, I was thinking about what I wanted to do next, because I know my career is coming to a close,” Hawley said. “So I decided I’m going to get rid of everything I own, give it away to charity, families in need. I bought a van recently and I’m going to move into this van, travel the country and live out of it.”

Hawley plans to chronicle his adventures by blog and vlog and whatever else the kids use nowadays.

“Everybody can follow along, and hopefully I can inspire people along the way to travel and live their dreams and go after what they want,” Hawley said.

Hawley previously went after the dream of playing in the NFL, spending five years with the Falcons and three with the Buccaneers. It’s now time for a new dream, and he’ll be embarking on it in a new body, along with a new van.