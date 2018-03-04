Another incident for Aldon Smith

Getty Images

Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith last played an NFL game in 2015. It’s looking more an more like that will be the last NFL game he ever plays.

Via multiple reports, Smith has been involved in another off-field situation. As explained by NBC Sports California, Smith was involved in a domestic violence incident on Saturday night. Police currently are searching for him.

A first-round pick of the 49ers in 2011, Smith has been suspended since November 15, 2015. He has had a string of substance-abuse policy violations and other issues since entering the league as one of the best pass rushers of the past generation. Through his first three seasons, Smith had 42 sacks in 43 regular-season games.

He has now missed more than two full seasons, and the pending domestic violence allegation — coupled with the apparent fact that he’s on the run — won’t make the league office any more likely to reinstate him.