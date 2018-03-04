Baker Mayfield: Forget Orlando Brown’s Combine numbers, remember zero sacks

Getty Images

The man whose blind side Orlando Brown protected at Oklahoma is defending Brown after an ugly Combine performance.

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, says Brown’s poor showing at the Combine shouldn’t hurt his draft stock. Instead, Mayfield says, it’s Brown’s play on the field that matters.

“Look at his film,” Mayfield said. “He gave up zero sacks last year.”

Mayfield laughed off Brown’s 5.86-second 40-yard dash, noting that Brown is never going to run 40 yards in a game. The workout numbers were unimpressive, but Mayfield was very pleased with last year’s sack number of zero.