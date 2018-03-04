Christian Kirk credits liver shakes with helping keep him healthy

Getty Images

Texas A&M receiver Christian Kirk insists the liver shakes he drinks for recovery don’t taste bad. Of course, he doesn’t say they taste good either.

The fact that it also contains protein, spinach, vegetables and fruit makes you just want to run out and get one, doesn’t it?

“There was a world-class boxer by the name of Andre Ward, who actually just retired, that our director of player development at Texas A&M, Mikado Hinson, kind of put me on him, said that I remind him a lot of him and kind of have a similar approach to what we do,” Kirk said. “I started reading up a lot on him and just kind of see how he approached his training and what-not. An article had came out about his recovery and liver shakes was in there. I had never heard of it before, so I thought I should probably just give it a try.

“It’s not just straight liver; it has some protein, spinach, vegetables and fruit in there as well. Started drinking that a lot, especially postgame and trying to get back ready for the week. Just helped my muscles recover a lot fast and gave me a lot more energy and what-not. It became part of my recovery. That’s a big thing for me in taking care of my body.”

Kirk credits his post-workout recovery, including liver shakes, with helping him never miss a game during his career at A&M.

“I didn’t miss any games my whole entire college career, but my freshman year about game five or six, that’s when the hits really started taking a toll and my body was just kind of getting used to it,” Kirk said. “So I’d be dinged up here and there, and I just had to find some way to be able to get 100 percent. So that’s when the acupuncture, the cold tub, the cupping and changing my diet gave me a lot more energy, the stretching. I really just dove into that and pretty much became obsessed with it, and it helped me a lot and really credit it to not missing any games when I was at A&M.”

Kirk already is a pro’s pro. He measured 5-10 3/8 at the NFL Scouting Combine, so other than questioning whether Kirk is too small to play as an outside receiver, scouts are sold on him.