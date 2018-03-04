Giants to move Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety

Getty Images

The Giants will be trying something different with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie this season.

Rodgers-Cromartie has spent his 10-year NFL career as a cornerback, but year No. 11 will see him taking on a new position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Saturday that Rodgers-Cromartie will be moving to safety. Rodgers-Cromartie confirmed he’ll be on the move and told his colleague Kimberly Jones that “all I need is a chance.”

Rodgers-Cromartie will compete with Darian Thompson for playing time at free safety with Landon Collins installed at strong safety. Rodgers-Cromartie played 15 games in 2017, missing one while serving a team-issued suspension arising from a dispute over his role in the defense.

With Rodgers-Cromartie moving to safety, it would seem to increase the chances of Eli Apple sticking with the team. Coach Pat Shurmur said this week that Apple has a “clean slate” after a rough 2017 on and off the field.