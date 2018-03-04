Jerry Jones: Eagles’ championship puts pressure on the Cowboys

Getty Images

The Eagles did in 2017 what the Cowboys couldn’t do as the NFC’s top seed in 2016: They won it all.

Dallas went 13-3 in 2016, but home-field advantage didn’t help as the Cowboys lost to the Packers in the divisional round. The Eagles’ ability to finish puts more pressure on the Cowboys.

“I think it raises the bar. I think it puts pressure on the Cowboys,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “They’ve took it down to the bone and brought it back up and have a world championship, and we’ve been doing the same thing. Where is ours? That’s fair. That’s fair.”

After the Cowboys’ 9-7 non-playoff finish in 2017, they turned over their coaching staff.

“I just reminds me we really were disappointed last year and we’ve got to do better,” Jones said.

Jones said he ended rooting for the Eagles despite initially “screaming in my pillow.”

“As much as we have the rivalry that we have, and as frustrating as it was for the Cowboys not to be playing, as much as all of that, I was proud of them, given that narrow set of circumstances, could root for them,” Jones said. “That takes it right down to just absolutely no choice, you either do or you die. And I want to go again.”