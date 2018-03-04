Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott paid most punishment I have seen for what he did

Posted by Charean Williams on March 4, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has had a quiet offseason, much to the team’s relief.

Elliott made several unsavory headlines since the Cowboys drafted him in the first round in 2016. He ended up serving a six-game suspension last season for alleged domestic violence.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was outspoken in his support of Elliott, insisting the punishment was unfair. Other NFL owners now are asking Jones to pay the legal fees the league incurred during Elliott’s appeal after the Cowboys’ general counsel issued an affidavit in support of Elliott, who was not arrested or charged.

Jones, who meets with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, has doubled down, maintaining Elliott did nothing to warrant a suspension. At the same time, Jones said the punishment will serve as a guidepost for Elliott.

“He’s paid the most level of punishment that I’ve seen for what he did,” Jones said, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “So he’s done that. That would make any of us cognizant of the fact that you have serious accountability for any situation that you get into.

“. . . And it’s costly, and it’s certainly cost him. It’s cost him. So he’s smart; he is smart. And so we should have every reason to believe that that will be a constant reminder when you’re making decisions. I think that’s the case.”

  3. That maybe true that he paid the most, if you don’t count Paul Horning, Alex Karras, Big Ben, Brady, Josh Gordon, Peterson, Sean Payton, and a few others.

  5. Considering he grabbed a woman in public by the breasts, that sexual predator should be banned for life from the NFL. He paid virtually no price for being a slimeball even if he was NEVER punished for the above situation.

  8. That’s rich , considering TB12 was suspended because the NFL didn’t know cold weather causes footballs to lose pressure. Yet Jerrry had no issue with TB12 getting suspended despite the NFL admitting in Federal Court they had no evidence!
    What goes around comes around.

  9. Everybody whines when their guy gets busted. Everybody blames the cop when they get a speeding ticket. Everyone blames the refs when they lose. Everybody blames the commissioner when they get caught. My advice to everyone is don’t break the rules. You’ll probably get away with it most of the time, but sometimes you get caught. Most of the time when you get busted for something, you’ve actually gotten away with much more. Quit whining.

  11. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    March 4, 2018 at 3:03 pm
    That’s rich , considering TB12 was suspended because the NFL didn’t know cold weather causes footballs to lose pressure. Yet Jerrry had no issue with TB12 getting suspended despite the NFL admitting in Federal Court they had no evidence!
    What goes around comes around.
    ……………………………….
    Uhhhh, look up the game time temp for this game. Unseasonably warm near 50 degrees. Highly highly doubt that temp effected your sacred balls.

  12. It’s funny how Jerry always preaches things like “fairness” and “zero tolerance” in-between things like signing Greg Hardy and blindly defending every shady act a player with a star on his helmet performs.

    Remember when Lucky Whitehead was proven to be falsely accused and Jerry still stood by his decision to cut him over it? I guess your ability to contribute on the field decides how much Jerry will defend your “character”.

    What a phony hypocrite this guy is.

