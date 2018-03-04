Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott will get an “extraordinary contract,” in time

Getty Images

The Cowboys have the lowest-paid starting quarterback in the NFL, in part because by rule the Cowboys can’t pay him any more money until after the 2018 season. At some point, however, Dak Prescott will get paid.

Via the Dallas Morning News, owner Jerry Jones told reporters on Saturday that Prescott is “going to get his extraordinary contract.” Until that happens, Prescott will continue to count for less than $1 million per year — and Jones knows that the team needs to be smart about having so much extra salary cap space.

“While we can put the team together and take advantage when he is on this contract right now, we’ve got to be real astute to maximize that advantage,” Jones said.

Prescott is signed through 2019; it’s possible the Cowboys make him wait until completing his rookie contract before giving him that “extraordinary” deal. At that point, however, the Cowboys may have to play the franchise-tag game with Prescott.

Also in the pipeline for a new contract will be running back Ezekiel Elliott. Because he was a first-round pick the year Prescott arrived via round four, the Cowboys will be able to kick the can on extending Elliott until after the 2020 season.

In time, the Cowboys likely will be paying “extraordinary” money to both Prescott and Elliott. Which will make it harder to put a strong team around them. Which means the Cowboys had better find a way to reach for glory, soon.