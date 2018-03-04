Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott will get an “extraordinary contract,” in time

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys have the lowest-paid starting quarterback in the NFL, in part because by rule the Cowboys can’t pay him any more money until after the 2018 season. At some point, however, Dak Prescott will get paid.

Via the Dallas Morning News, owner Jerry Jones told reporters on Saturday that Prescott is “going to get his extraordinary contract.” Until that happens, Prescott will continue to count for less than $1 million per year — and Jones knows that the team needs to be smart about having so much extra salary cap space.

“While we can put the team together and take advantage when he is on this contract right now, we’ve got to be real astute to maximize that advantage,” Jones said.

Prescott is signed through 2019; it’s possible the Cowboys make him wait until completing his rookie contract before giving him that “extraordinary” deal. At that point, however, the Cowboys may have to play the franchise-tag game with Prescott.

Also in the pipeline for a new contract will be running back Ezekiel Elliott. Because he was a first-round pick the year Prescott arrived via round four, the Cowboys will be able to kick the can on extending Elliott until after the 2020 season.

In time, the Cowboys likely will be paying “extraordinary” money to both Prescott and Elliott. Which will make it harder to put a strong team around them. Which means the Cowboys had better find a way to reach for glory, soon.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott will get an “extraordinary contract,” in time

  1. Does Jerry Jones own a bolo tie? He just seems like he’s entered that phase of his “Ole’ Man Tejas-dome.”

  2. Correction: Dallas is NOT receiving a team advantage by having such a cheap QB. The reason is because the QB position as a whole is still reasonably expensive, due to the remaining dead cap hit from Tony Romo’s retirement. What Prescott’s incredibly low salary has allowed the team to do is easily weather the two years of carrying dead cap – had it been forced to sign a FA or draft a QB high in the first round, it would have been a large salary plus the dead cap space, which would have acted to choke the team. Dallas is still well-invested at QB salary-wise, but it isn’t as bad as it could have been.

  4. So now a good year followed by a not so good year gets “extraordinary” money.
    Oh, I forgot about Carr, the Raiders gave him “extraordinary”money.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!