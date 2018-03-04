Minkah Fitzpatrick has spent time learning from Patrick Peterson

Getty Images

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick doesn’t know whether he will play cornerback or safety in the NFL, but he recently got pointers from Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.

“I was out there for three days in Arizona,” Fitzpatrick said. “I was just out there picking his mind, asking him a whole bunch of questions, working out with him and going through his daily routine. We had some fun. He’d just show me what he did on a day-to-day basis, and of course, I worked out with him, trained with them. Two-hour sessions every time we worked out. He’s pushing me. My feet were bleeding. I was working, but I was getting better. I took a lot from the few days I spent out there. I enjoyed it, and I’m applying what I learned here.”

Fitzpatrick expects to return to Arizona this summer to learn from Peterson some more.

Fitzpatrick, projected as a high first-round pick, can play anywhere in the secondary after spending much of his time as a slot corner for Alabama. He said some teams are asking him about playing corner, and others see him at safety.

“For this weekend, I think it will show people I have the hips and feet of a corner, also the IQ and the tackling ability of a safety,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think that’s really important to show coaches who are out there doing my drills. Then I think going into the draft, they know I can play multiple positions at a high level. Not just playing there but also at a high level.”