Penn State TE Mike Gesicki impresses at combine

Saquon Barkley wasn’t the only Penn State player to stand out at the Scouting Combine.

Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki put up eye-catching numbers.

Gesicki measured 6-5 1/2, weighed 252 pounds, ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash, did 22 reps in the bench press and had a 41 1/2-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump.

NFL Network compared his combine numbers against some NFL greats’ combine results: Gesicki was faster than Antonio Brown (4.57), stronger than Donald Penn (21 reps), jumped higher than Odell Beckham (38 1/2) and measured taller than Calvin Johnson (6-foot-5).

Gesicki predicted beforehand that he would run faster than what everyone expected.

“Everybody thinks I’m slow,” Gesicki said.

Gesicki also had no doubt he would jump high and jump far. He formerly played both volleyball and basketball, crediting those sports with helping his football skills.

“Jumping has always come pretty natural for me, and it’s only improved as time’s gone on,” Gesicki said. “It’s something that I’ve been able to implement into my game on the field.”