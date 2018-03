Getty Images

The Buccaneers and the Browns both tried to broker a trade for pass-rusher Robert Quinn before the Rams sent him to Miami, ESPN reports.

The Dolphins gave up fourth- and sixth-round picks for Quinn, who has a $12.4 million cap hit for 2018. The Bucs have eight draft selections, and the Browns have 12. But it is unknown what either team offered.

Quinn made 8.5 sacks and forced two fumbles in 15 games last season.

The trade can’t become official until March 14.