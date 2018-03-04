Report: “Handful of teams” see Teddy Bridgewater as potential starter

March 4, 2018
The NFL hasn’t made anything official yet, but signs continue to point to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater becoming an unrestricted free agent on March 14 rather than having his contract with the Vikings toll for another season.

If that is indeed the case, it sounds like Bridgewater will field some calls from outside Minnesota. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a “handful of teams” showed interest in Bridgewater as a potential starting quarterback. Bridgewater said in January that he “definitely” thinks he can start in 2018.

The potential part of that equation suggests no one is going to hand Bridgewater a starting job, which makes sense given he’s spent two years (save a handful of snaps in garbage time last season) out of action after a serious knee injury.

The Cardinals, Jets and Broncos are reportedly the teams that have joined the Vikings in the running for Kirk Cousins and those that don’t land him could turn to Bridgewater, especially if they see him as a well-named bridge option until a rookie selected in this year’s draft is ready to start. With Case Keenum, Josh McCown, Sam Bradford and AJ McCarron also hitting the market, it should be a spirited game of musical chairs once teams are free to start making moves.

14 responses to “Report: “Handful of teams” see Teddy Bridgewater as potential starter

  1. In fairness, posing in the first round of the playoffs without scoring a TD is a valid goal for many teams.

  2. They are desperate or delusional. Article says the obvious: Hasn’t played in two years.

    No one has tackled or hit him yet since. Huge roll of the dice to think he’ll be the same guy, which was average before hand.

    He should be hoping for a 1-2 year prove it deal for anyone willing to try and start him. Otherwise a GOOD backup.

  6. Two years out of the game aside, if he can pass a physical he is still likely a top 15 QB. Not top 15, not top 10, but better than half the league or who half the league is looking at. I would love to see him grab a spot. And Case. I’d love Bradford to grab a spot too but his knee, I just can’t get over. That’s years in the making.

  7. Great kid. Hope he starts for a team and does well. But with that injury its a tenuous move to go into a season with him as your starter. It’s telling that the Vikings apparently aren’t sold on his rehab or they would have already have resigned him.

  9. Unless we could see him in practice or in the gym, or in the weight room, or anywhere really except on the sideline, maybe we could say something intelligent about whether or not the Viking should keep him. I’m guessing they evaluated him pretty thoroughly and know what he has. This was a devastating knee injury, congratulations to him for coming back. But if the Vikings don’t want him there’s a reason.

  10. His best attribute is his legs which we don’t know if he will still have. Time will tell, but I wish him well, he is one of the good guys of the NFL.

  11. Here is the perfect scenario for everyone involved. Eagles trade Foles to a QB needy team and sign Bridgewater. Teddy gets to start the first few games of next season and audition for his 2019 team with plenty of talent all around him. Eagles max out their comp on Foles and have a good back up capable of starting that you might argue is a better player than Foles.

    Everyone wins.

  12. Nobody is bringing in Teddy as a starter. Nobody.

    I like the guy, but honestly he was average at best even before sitting out the last 2 seasons. Wasn’t very efficient, wasn’t very productive, and isn’t very durable. He’ll get a chance to compete somewhere but nobody is eyeing him as a #1 option.

  13. The most important thing anyone needs to know is Zimmer LOVES Teddy the guy, Teddy the QB, so if the Vikings decide to go a different direction that tells you everything you need to know about if he still has the legs to produce the way he was showing right before he got hurt. I think he is a team guy, and a better QB than most people give him credit for because he doesn’t fill a box score, but the kid knows how to lead and how to win! The bottom line is how healthy is that knee, and how long can it hold up? I wish him the best where ever he ends up.

  14. The guy has started 28 NFL games, winning 17 of them, and has a Division title, while quarterbacking a run-first offense led by the best OC of the 1990’s. Calling him “average at best” or “a bust” or “done” is as ridiculous as calling him a “Future HOF”. His coaches limited him from making big plays or big mistakes. Then he blew out his knee. No one knows what he had or what he is because he has never been able to show it. Going into 2018, you’re an idiot if you actually believe you know what Teddy is going to be. I will be equally un-surprised if he goes 12-4 or if he goes 4-12 or if he doesn’t start a game.

