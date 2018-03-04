Report: “Handful of teams” see Teddy Bridgewater as potential starter

Getty Images

The NFL hasn’t made anything official yet, but signs continue to point to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater becoming an unrestricted free agent on March 14 rather than having his contract with the Vikings toll for another season.

If that is indeed the case, it sounds like Bridgewater will field some calls from outside Minnesota. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that a “handful of teams” showed interest in Bridgewater as a potential starting quarterback. Bridgewater said in January that he “definitely” thinks he can start in 2018.

The potential part of that equation suggests no one is going to hand Bridgewater a starting job, which makes sense given he’s spent two years (save a handful of snaps in garbage time last season) out of action after a serious knee injury.

The Cardinals, Jets and Broncos are reportedly the teams that have joined the Vikings in the running for Kirk Cousins and those that don’t land him could turn to Bridgewater, especially if they see him as a well-named bridge option until a rookie selected in this year’s draft is ready to start. With Case Keenum, Josh McCown, Sam Bradford and AJ McCarron also hitting the market, it should be a spirited game of musical chairs once teams are free to start making moves.