Roquan Smith skips bench while trying to build up strength in his shoulder

Getty Images

Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith ran an official 4.51 in the 40-yard dash. He will participate in the other drills, too, after passing on the bench press.

“I’m getting like 18 reps right now,” Smith said. “Just coming back from a shoulder injury last year in February. I got back in May and built up enough strength to play throughout the season, and then throughout the course of the season, you’re not able to actually build up strength. Then, we ended the season in January. I’m not an 18-rep guy, so I didn’t want to put out that showing when I know I can do something a lot better.”

Smith starred at weakside linebacker in Kirby Smart’s 3-4 scheme. He made 252 tackles, 20.5 for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He is projected as a first-round pick.

“I feel like I can make a tremendous impact on the defense, just with my playmaking ability, my leadership qualities, and everything that I possess as a football player on and off the field,” Smith said. “I feel like that will definitely elevate any defense.”