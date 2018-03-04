Sean McVay expects to be around Jared Goff “a little bit more” this offseason

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay is now in his second year with the team and that means he won’t have to do some of the introductory things that took up time last offseason again this spring.

McVay plans to spend some of that extra time he’ll have on his hands with quarterback Jared Goff. It was a strong first season for the duo and McVay believes that 2018 can be even better if he takes advantage of “more opportunities than maybe there were last year” to develop his relationship with the quarterback.

“Not only the head coach-quarterback relationship, but the playcaller-quarterback relationship is paramount for us moving forward, to continue to improve on the rapport that we’ve already developed and the relationship that we have,” McVay said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. “It’s just being intentional about connecting with your guy. Year Two, when you don’t have the amount of things that you’re not necessarily accustomed to doing — I think just getting a more comfortable rhythm will allow you to kind of project being around a little bit more, but still also letting your coaches coach.”

The other coaches working with Goff will be holdovers from the 2017 staff, but they will be in new roles. Shane Waldron is now the passing game coordinator in addition to being the tight ends coach and Zac Taylor has moved from offensive coordinator to quarterbacks coach. McVay said he wants to make sure they have their time, but it sounds like the head coach will be heading things up with Goff this offseason.