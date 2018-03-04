Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills have been meeting with quarterbacks.

Assessing the chances that the Dolphins draft Georgia LB Roquan Smith.

Patriots S Duron Harmon is still trying to get over the Super Bowl loss.

QB Christian Hackenberg‘s Jets future may be decided in free agency.

Will the Ravens be able to solve their receiver issues through the draft?

There may not be an offensive tackle that makes sense for the Bengals at No. 12.

Said Wyoming QB Josh Allen of the Browns, “They’re going to do what’s best for their franchise, so they’ve got some time to make a decision that’s going to fit them the best.”

Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch likes the idea of playing for the Steelers.

Texans LB Zach Cunningham has been a role model for another Vanderbilt player.

Will the Colts draft Bradley Chubb to improve their pass rush?

Trying to set a price that keeps CB Aaron Colvin with the Jaguars.

WR Richie James is trying to join former Middle Tennessee State teammate and current Titans S Kevin Byard in the NFL.

Broncos LB Von Miller has a lot of admirers in this year’s draft class.

The Chiefs are spending a lot of time with defensive prospects at the combine.

LaDainian Tomlinson has some draft ideas for the Chargers at running back.

Will Raiders G.M. Reggie McKenzie draft his son in April?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t happy about watching a division rival win the Super Bowl.

Does Giants coach Pat Shurmur’s praise of QB Eli Manning mean drafting Josh Rosen isn’t a consideration for the team?

The signs continue to point to TE Trey Burton leaving the Eagles.

University of Washington DT Vita Vea could cross the country to play for the Redskins.

If the Bears are going to get pass rushing help in the draft, they may need to strike early.

DE Harold Landry played for Paul Pasqualoni at Boston College and thinks the Lions will have an “insane” defense now that the coach is in Detroit.

The Packers don’t have a lot of edge rushing prospects to choose from.

The wait for an answer at quarterback for the Vikings continues.

FB Keith Smith could be a Falcons target in free agency.

Will the Panthers take a wide receiver in the first round?

The Saints have spent time with tight end prospects in Indianapolis.

The Buccaneers have a different approach on their offensive coaching staff.

Can Larry Fitzgerald sell Kirk Cousins on the Cardinals?

The Rams expect more from TE Gerald Everett in 2018?

The 49ers have delved into the running back class at the combine.

A look at the roster and cap issues the Seahawks face this offseason.