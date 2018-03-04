UTSA DE Marcus Davenport is the apple of scouts’ eyes

Getty Images

Poor Marcus Davenport. The defensive end is expected to be a first-round pick, but his school creates confusion.

A reporter asked him about playing at UTEP. He played at UTSA.

It is 551 miles from San Antonio, where Davenport played, to El Paso.

“What motivates me is really when people say the wrong name. They say UTEP. I go to UTSA,” Davenport said. “But yeah, that’s a little bit of motivation. I’ve always got a chip on my shoulder.”

Davenport made 185 tackles, 37.5 for loss, and 21.5 sacks in his four seasons. He also forced six fumbles. He has impressed scouts.

Davenport revealed the craziest question a team has asked, though he didn’t call out the team that asked him if he was a fruit, what kind of fruit would he be?

“I said an apple,” Davenport said. “Hey, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. I have to be healthy.”