Vinny Curry’s $9 million salary may be too much for the Eagles

The Super Bowl-champion Eagles don’t have much salary cap space heading into 2018, and so an expensive veteran may be on the way out.

The Eagles want to get defensive end Vinny Curry to agree to a new contract, and if he doesn’t, they may cut him or trade him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Curry is due a base salary of $9 million this season and has a cap hit of $11 million, and the Eagles would probably want him to take less money if he’s going to stay. Although Curry started all 16 games last season and plays well against the run, the Eagles may decide it’s time to move on to younger and cheaper players.

Curry, who will turn 30 in June, has been with the Eagles since they made him a second-round draft pick in 2012. He’s only two years into the five-year, $47.5 million contract he signed in 2016, but he may now need to find a new team.