Vita Vea runs 40, will sit out other drills after tweaking hamstring

Getty Images

University of Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea hurt his hamstring on Sunday in Indianapolis, but, assuming it’s not a major issue, he hasn’t done anything to hurt his draft stock during the Scouting Combine.

Vea is ranked at the top of the list of interior linemen entering the NFL this year and helped cement his case as a first-round pick over the last two days. Vea did 41 reps on the bench press Saturday and ran a 5.10 40-yard dash on Sunday.

Other players ran faster, but Vea’s time looks pretty good with the added context that he’s carrying 347 pounds on his frame while moving down the track. Vea tweaked his hamstring during that run and Kimberly Jones of NFL Media reports he won’t be taking part in any of the other drills in Indy as a result.

Vea’s Pro Day is next Saturday, so he’ll need a quick recovery to go through drills at that point.