With tag deadline two days away, two players have been tagged

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2018, 10:57 AM EST
Getty Images

The tag deadline arrives on Tuesday, in only two days. And only two guys have been tagged since the window opened 12 days ago.

On the first day, the Dolphins applied the franchise tag to receiver Jarvis Landry. More recently, the Lions used the franchise tag on defensive end Ziggy Ansah. Here’s a list of the other hot spots as the final 48 hours of the process loom.

The Steelers tried to impose a February 20 artificial deadline on running back Le'Veon Bell to get a long-term deal done, and it didn’t happen. There’s a chance, maybe slim, they’ll get something done before having to make the tag/no tag decision on Tuesday. If not, the Steelers will have to choose between $14.5 million for Bell in 2018 or letting the market set his long-term value.

Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson could be tagged, either franchise or transition, if the Jags can’t get a deal done in the next two days. With Blake Bortles signing a reasonable deal, the Jaguars have more flexibility to keep Robinson around.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will be franchise tagged if he doesn’t agree to a long-term deal by Tuesday.

Washington has made it clear that it won’t tag quarterback Kirk Cousins for a third straight year, proving that even dysfunction has its limits.

With Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman dropping strong hints that a big deal will be coming for Panthers guard Andrew Norwell, Justin Pugh likely won’t be getting tagged.

The Vikings reportedly won’t use the franchise tag on quarterback Case Keenum; they probably also won’t use the transition tag, either.

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, whose fifth-year option wasn’t picked up by the team a year ago, could be franchise tagged after a strong 2017.

The Panthers reportedly are considering using the franchise tag on kicker Graham Gano.

The Seahawks reportedly won’t be tagging defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

The Rams reportedly are more inclined to tag safety Lemarcus Joyner than receiver Sammy Watkins.

At the outset of the process, we set the over-under for tags at 5.5. At this point, Lawrence is the only sure thing, barring a long-term deal. Bell, Robinson, and Joyner are strong possibilities. Fuller and Gano could happen as well. Eight could be the ceiling, which means that up to six more tags could be coming in the next two days.

Of course, in the effort to by comprehensive, we’ve probably overlooked someone. Feel free to point out the omission in the comments. As if you ever need to be asked.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “With tag deadline two days away, two players have been tagged

  2. I cant stand “good” players getting paid “great” player money just because they had ONE good year in a contract year.
    DLAW is good not great P E R I O D. He is no WARE! But yeah slap him for a year SEE IF he can do it again and if so then extend
    him. But do not pull another DEZ contract and get stuck with a good player in a great player contract for years to come.

  3. Landry is just a slot receiver and should be paid as one. (about $8M) He’s not worth #1 money and cant score much.

  4. calizcowboyz says:
    March 4, 2018 at 11:15 am
    I cant stand “good” players getting paid “great” player money just because they had ONE good year in a contract year.
    DLAW is good not great P E R I O D. He is no WARE! But yeah slap him for a year SEE IF he can do it again and if so then extend
    him. But do not pull another DEZ contract and get stuck with a good player in a great player contract for years to come.

    —–
    Yawwwn. The market will set a player’s price. Oh and speaking of Dez where you this incensed when he was delivering multiple 1300+ yard receiving seasons to go with 10+ receiving tds while never making more than $2.5 million in a season? Far far below what his contract called For? Nope…just la de da….thats just the system. Dez earned his second contract. If the team is unhappy with it they can always cut him and void the remainder of the contract. No other major pro sports team in the US has that option.
    DLAW also has been playing on a rookie deal that in no way reflects his production. No issues with you. Only when it’s time for him to cash in do we get the gripping.

  5. The cap is for what the players are paid. If im a top qb im gonna say Ill take a lessened deal to help the cap/team, but the remainder of the money I am saving the team I want them to donate!

    Imagine how a player could help others and save the cap hit in one shot!

  6. Biggest mistake with tags was the niners not tagging JG prior to seeing with they really have. Niners could have tagged him for ~$23-24M and then signed him if they liked what they saw, or tagged him again for another year if they didn’t come to a deal, or sign him for an even higher amount if clearly warranted after the first tag expired. Point is, they could have hedged their bet vs. risk being damaged long term if things went sideways during year one.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!