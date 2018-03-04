Would Combine workouts ever move to prime time?

Getty Images

With Scouting Combine workouts beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday morning, at a time when many of you (especially our friends in California) are still sleeping, here’s a question that you may be pondering, because the NFL already has: Could the workouts be moved to prime time?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the question has come up in the past, because the league realizes the value of televising the workouts at a time when more people are watching.

Given the busy schedule for the players who attend the Combine, moving the workouts to the evening hours would require a complete restructuring of their activities, with the 15-minute speed-dating interviews moving to the morning or afternoon hours, among other changes. As the source explained it, moving to workouts to the evening likely would extend the Combine by a day.

This won’t stop the league office from continuing to periodically push the idea, because prime-time workouts on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night (for example) would definitely generate bigger TV numbers than morning and early afternoon sessions.