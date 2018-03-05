The 2018 franchise tag values are set

Getty Images

The NFL announced that the salary cap for the 2018 season will be $177.2 million for each team, which means there are no more projected salaries to attach to players who get the franchise tag before Tuesday’s deadline.

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is set to make $15.982 million under the terms of the tag, but he may be signing a new contract with a new team if the Dolphins’ attempt to trade him is successful. Landry has already signed his tender.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also signed his tender shortly after getting it on Monday. He and Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who hasn’t signed his tender, stand to make $17.143 million if they play out the year under the tag.

The number for running backs was set at $11.866 million, but that doesn’t apply to Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell after he was tagged last season. Bell will stand to make $14.5 million if the Steelers use the tag as expected.

The rest of the positions are as follows:

Quarterback – $23.189 million

Tight end – $9.846 million

Offensive line – $14.077 million

Defensive tackle – $13.939 million

Linebacker – $14.961 million

Cornerback $14.975 million

Safety $11.287 million

Kicker/Punter – $4.939 million

Should any team want to use the transition tag, which allows teams the right to match another contract offer without receiving compensation if they opt against it, those figures are:

Quarterback – $20.922 million

Running back – $9.63 million

Wide receiver – $13.924 million

Tight end – $8.428 million

Offensive line – $12.525 million

Defensive end – $14.2 million

Defensive tackle – $11.407 million

Linebacker – $12.81 million

Cornerback – $12.971 million

Safety – $9.536 million

Kicker/Punter – $4.493 million