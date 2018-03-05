Aldon Smith checks into rehab facility

Getty Images

Aldon Smith has been found, more than a day after police began searching for him.

Via TMZ.com, Smith’s fianceé said that the suspended Raiders pass rusher has checked into a rehab facility.

“I can tell you this,” the unnamed woman said, “Aldon called my parents and asked them to take him to rehab. . . . He complied. They went and got him. I was not there. My family took him and had him checked in.”

His fianceé, the potential victim in the alleged domestic violence incident that triggered this development said she is “scared for his life with his addiction,” and she declined to “comment on the altercation.”

Smith last played in the NFL more than two years ago, in November 2015. He has been unable to secure reinstatement after an extended suspension under the substance-abuse policy.