Antonio Cromartie announces his retirement

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie didn’t play at all in the NFL in 2017 and he won’t be playing in the NFL in 2018, 2019 or any other year either.

In a post to Instagram on Monday, Cromartie announced that he is retiring from the NFL. He last played in four games for the Colts in 2016 before getting cut, something his wife suggested came because Cromartie took a knee during the national anthem. Cromartie said he thought he went unsigned last year for the same reason, but it didn’t come up in his farewell post.

“Today is the day I️ knew I️ would eventually have to face, but one I never wanted to accept,” Cromartie wrote. “After 27 years of playing football, today I say farewell. God blessed me with the opportunity to play in the NFL for 11 years, and after much consideration and prayer, I’d like to officially announce my retirement.”

Cromartie went on to thank the Chargers, Cardinals and Jets along with his coaches, agents and wife for their support during his career. Cromartie started his career as the 19th overall pick of the 2006 draft, spent four years with the Chargers and made first-team All-Pro in 2007. He spent four more years with the Jets, moved on to Arizona for one season and returned to the Jets in 2015 for his last full season in the league.