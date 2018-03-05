Arrest warrant issued for Aldon Smith following alleged domestic violence incident

Getty Images

San Francisco police have issued an arrest warrant for former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith after alleged domestic violence incident this weekend.

According to Jon Becker and Matthias Gafni of the San Jose Mercury News, Smith is being charged with domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism. All four counts are misdemeanor offenses.

Smith is alleged to have bit the wrists of the victim and fled the scene, leaving through a window. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Smith reportedly checked into a rehab facility on Monday following the incident this weekend. After spending over a year on the Raiders reserve/suspended list, the team released him after the latest in a long list of foul-ups.