Bradley Chubb: I try to put Khalil Mack and Von Miller into one person

Few would argue that watching college football players play football gives you a better idea about their future as professionals than watching them run around a dome in Indianapolis during the offseason, but that hasn’t stopped poor performances at the Scouting Combine from sinking players in the past.

Defensive end Bradley Chubb has no such worries after taking the field in Indy on Sunday. Chubb didn’t post the highest numbers in every event, but he ran well, jumped well (4.65 40 and 36″ vertical leap) and generally didn’t do anything to suggest he won’t be the first defensive player off the board in April.

Chubb went a little further on Saturday and said that he’s the best player in the draft while also reaching high for a comparison to current NFL players.

“I try to take Khalil Mack and Von Miller and put them into one person,” Chubb said. “Khalil Mack’s the more powerful guy, probably the best long arm in the game right now. Von Miller’s the speed, finesse guy. Just try to put both of those together, have some power moves, have some speed moves that I go to.”

The Colts, who pick third overall, have been a popular prediction for Chubb’s landing spot, but it’s not impossible to think he could wind up trying to emulate Miller while playing alongside him in Denver. That would likely mean the Broncos land a quarterback in free agency and is just one of the many questions that need an answer before we’ll know where Chubb will be playing this fall.