Cowboys officially use franchise tag on DeMarcus Lawrence

Getty Images

A report on Monday indicated the Cowboys and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence would not agree on a multi-year contract before Tuesday’s deadline to use the franchise tag, which set the Cowboys up to use the tag to ensure Lawrence doesn’t hit the open market.

The Cowboys did exactly that later in the day. The salary attached to the tag is projected to be around $17.5 million and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said at the Scouting Combine that he’s comfortable with that number if Lawrence plays out the 2018 season under the tag.

“I’m satisfied at where the numbers are,” Jones said. “Both Lawrence and the Cowboys are getting value here. I see it both ways. But it’s an acceptable value for the Cowboys as well to be able to do the one-year deal.”

Lawrence and the Cowboys have until July 16 to work out a longer deal with their leader in sacks from last season.