Cowboys still deciding whether to use first-round tender on David Irving

The Cowboys will tender restricted free agent defensive lineman David Irving, but they still have not determined whether to place a first- or second-round tender on him, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

A first-round tender is $4.3 million, while a second-round tender is $3 million but increases the chances another team could present Irving with an offer sheet.

Irving, 24, had seven sacks in eight games last season. He missed four games while serving a suspension for performance enhancing drugs and four others with a concussion.

He had four sacks in 2016, including one against Aaron Rodgers when he won NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

  2. Something just seems a little fishy that they have made this such an ongoing story. If they go ahead with the 2nd round tender, that has got to mean they are open to flipping him elsewhere. If they really want to keep him, they’d go with the 1st.

  3. When he’s on the field he looks unstoppable. He’s just not always on the field.

  4. One of my favorite memories from last season was watching him get continuously trap-blocked in the Eagles game, never once realizing that they were doing the same thing over and over again.

    They’re certainly not tendering him for his intellect!

  6. Give him a 1st round tender. With as much cap $$ as is reportedly out there, some team with cash burning a hole in their pocket will be foolish enough to make him an offer.

