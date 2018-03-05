Cowboys still deciding whether to use first-round tender on David Irving

Getty Images

The Cowboys will tender restricted free agent defensive lineman David Irving, but they still have not determined whether to place a first- or second-round tender on him, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

A first-round tender is $4.3 million, while a second-round tender is $3 million but increases the chances another team could present Irving with an offer sheet.

Irving, 24, had seven sacks in eight games last season. He missed four games while serving a suspension for performance enhancing drugs and four others with a concussion.

He had four sacks in 2016, including one against Aaron Rodgers when he won NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.