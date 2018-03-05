DeMarcus Lawrence signs franchise tender

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has talked about sitting out the season if — it’s looking more like when — the team uses the franchise tag on him for the second straight year, but Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t seem to have any objection to the tag.

Lawrence’s agent David Canter announced on Monday evening that Lawrence has signed the tender for a one-year deal. With the salary cap for the 2018 season set, we now know that Lawrence will make $17.143 million if he plays out the year under the terms of the tag.

Lawrence and the Cowboys can also continue to talk about a deal that would run beyond the 2018 season. The deadline to get such a deal done isn’t until July 16, which leaves plenty of time for those conversations to take place.

Lawrence is one of three players to receive the franchise tag so far this offseason. We’ll find out any others before Tuesday’s deadline to put the tag in place.