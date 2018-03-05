Eagles are looking for Bradford-level deal if they move Foles

Getty Images

The Eagles were offered a second-round pick for Nick Foles. Which they turned down.

Because that’s not nearly what they’re looking for in exchange for their backup quarterback/Super Bowl MVP.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Eagles are looking for something more than the first- and fourth-rounders they acquired from the Vikings for Sam Bradford if they were going to do such a deal.

The Eagles turned that first-rounder into defensive end Derek Barnett (who recovered Brandon Graham‘s strip-sack-fumble in the Super Bowl sealed the game) and traded the fourth-rounder to the Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi.

So, that’s a lot.

There’s no reason not to have a high bar for Foles. He’s reasonably affordable ($7 million), and he’s a fit for their system and their locker room, and did we mention the whole Super Bowl MVP thing?

While such a price tag might scare off a lot of teams, that might be exactly what the Eagles want. Though the early prognosis on Carson Wentz seems good, they’d also be smart to cover themselves with a known commodity in case there’s a setback in his rehab.

And if someone isn’t willing to blow them away with a deal, that seems to be their plan.