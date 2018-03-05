Eagles are looking for Bradford-level deal if they move Foles

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 5, 2018, 1:41 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles were offered a second-round pick for Nick Foles. Which they turned down.

Because that’s not nearly what they’re looking for in exchange for their backup quarterback/Super Bowl MVP.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Eagles are looking for something more than the first- and fourth-rounders they acquired from the Vikings for Sam Bradford if they were going to do such a deal.

The Eagles turned that first-rounder into defensive end Derek Barnett (who recovered Brandon Graham‘s strip-sack-fumble in the Super Bowl sealed the game) and traded the fourth-rounder to the Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi.

So, that’s a lot.

There’s no reason not to have a high bar for Foles. He’s reasonably affordable ($7 million), and he’s a fit for their system and their locker room, and did we mention the whole Super Bowl MVP thing?

While such a price tag might scare off a lot of teams, that might be exactly what the Eagles want. Though the early prognosis on Carson Wentz seems good, they’d also be smart to cover themselves with a known commodity in case there’s a setback in his rehab.

And if someone isn’t willing to blow them away with a deal, that seems to be their plan.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Eagles are looking for Bradford-level deal if they move Foles

  1. Exactly right! The Eagles should sell high on Foles. No reason to move him unless you get a 1st rounder or a 2nd and a 3rd rounder packaged together. A single 2nd round pick isn’t going to nab Nick Foles. If no team will offer what the Eagles want then they simply keep him as insurance for Wentz for at least one more season. It is a win-win. They aren’t desperate like the Patriots were when they stupidly traded Garrapolo for a single 2nd rounder.

  2. Bradford was a special situation as Bridgewater lost suddenly just before season started- maximum leverage for Roseman.
    Foles might get a 1 but more likely I see a 2 and a valuable player still on his rookie deal as the comp. That’s Roseman’s style.

  6. Eagles got 1st Rdr for Sammy Sleeves. Which means they should get 3 1st rdrs for SB MVP by that logic, dont @ me.

  7. Gabbert, Manziel, Tebow, Locker, Ponder, Manuel, Weeden, Quinn, Harrington, Carr, Ramsey, Leftwich, Boller, Grossman, Losman, Jason Campbell, Young, Lienart, Russell, Sanchez, Freeman, Bradford. It’s dumb to trade a 1st rounder for a guy who you know can play. Drafting a young guy is the smart way to go right.

  8. Hold out for a 1 but I would take a 2nd before the draft. Not going to get a ransom for him. Cleveland’s 33rd would be your best bet with this draft class. Philly has to get themselves under the cap in a week or so don’t they? They need to do some restructuring or the cutting will have to start.

  9. Eagles and Foles would both do best to move on. You know that the legend of Foles is now more than he can ever fulfill again, at least in Philly.
    Wentz has a bad opening game, maybe the Philly fans give him the benefit of the doubt, yes, Philly fans, but if the team is 1-2 you know they’re going to demand Foles. Puts your franchise QB in a bind and Foles touted as the miracle worker or bust.

  10. You trade Foles for 1 first rounder and sign Sam Bradford.

    They already won the SB, are not expected to repeat and full circle/cake and eat it too scenario.

    That’s how you keep building, if you can scout (pro/am) correctly like they did with the Bradford picks.

  13. If you’re the Jaguars, Bills or Cardinals, you could spend a lot more in draft capital to move up in the first round to ultimately select a question mark or you could send your pick (or, if you’re the Bills, one of your two first rounders) to the Eagles for a known commodity who is under 30, clutch and can win you a Super Bowl (proven since he’s done it once already). Doesn’t seem that far-fetched to me and you can rest assured that there will be a market.

  14. Kind of a double edged sword. If you trade him and Wentz isn’t ready or is slow to recover you might regret it but then again you know he’s gone after next year for no compensation.

  17. They would have been smart to have jumped at the 2nd round offer when they had it. Instead, enjoy having Foles as a backup (who likely won’t be needed unless another injury or a setback to Wentz’ recovery)and then watching him leave in free agency after the season. Haven’t we seen enough of Nick Foles to know who he is at this point? He’s certainly not a franchise qb, despite his recent playoff success.

  18. So, they are hoping that they are either offered a first and a 4th or they are going to hold onto him because they fear Wentz hasnt recovered.

    The problem for the Eagles wanting that much is that there is a third option…Wentz is fully recovered and you get nothing for Foles because you waited too long. In this case, you wasted 7 million in precious cap space for no return when you could have gotten a starting caliber player (2nd round pick). When you look at the teams in the QB market, it doesnt appear that ANY of them are dumb enough to overspend on Foles. The Broncos have shown they are willing to go with a lesser option, they did last year. The Bills have plan B already in Tyrod, same with the Jags. The Cards have been extremely risk adverse in trading. And the Browns, Jets and Giants are all in position to draft their guy.

  19. @stampnhawk –

    Same thing will happen if the keep Foles and play him (if Wentz isn’t ready). A couple of bad games to start the season and the fans & media will start beating the “Douggie P. is a horrible coach” and “Roseman is just an accountant / not a football guy” drum.

  20. jeffreyshulenburg says:
    March 5, 2018 at 2:34 pm
    So, they are hoping that they are either offered a first and a 4th or they are going to hold onto him because they fear Wentz hasnt recovered.

    The problem for the Eagles wanting that much is that there is a third option…Wentz is fully recovered and you get nothing for Foles because you waited too long. In this case, you wasted 7 million in precious cap space for no return when you could have gotten a starting caliber player (2nd round pick). When you look at the teams in the QB market, it doesnt appear that ANY of them are dumb enough to overspend on Foles. The Broncos have shown they are willing to go with a lesser option, they did last year. The Bills have plan B already in Tyrod, same with the Jags. The Cards have been extremely risk adverse in trading. And the Browns, Jets and Giants are all in position to draft their guy.

    ———-

    The Jets have been drafting “their guy” since 1969….. What has it got them?

  23. Hmm, a former #1 overall pick vs. a dude that was contemplating retirement after being a career backup. Two decent games and they makes him worth the same as Bradford? Wow, good luck with that, greedy much?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!