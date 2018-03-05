Eagles have gotten “at least one respectable trade offer” for Nick Foles

Getty Images

During a visit to PFT Live last week in Indianapolis, Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman expressly evaded the question of whether quarterback Nick Foles will be on the roster when Week One arrives. It surely wasn’t an accident.

The Eagles could still trade Foles to a quarterback-needy team. Though the demand may not be as great as it was in past years given the various options in unrestricted free agency, Peter King of SI.com reports that the Eagles have received “at least one respectable trade offer” for the Super Bowl LII MVP.

There’s a difference between a “respectable” offer and an offer the Eagles would accept. One major factor will be the health of starter Carson Wentz. Roseman, however, also was evasive on whether Wentz will be ready to go when Week One arrives.