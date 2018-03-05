Eagles set to hire Gunter Brewer as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

It’s a good problem to have, all things considered, but the Eagles are still working to fill their coaching staff.

According to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, the Eagles are hiring University of North Carolina wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Gunter Brewer to coach their receivers.

Brewer hasn’t worked in the NFL, but has an extensive NCAA resume, spending time at UNC, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Marshall, and others. He coached a number of NFL standouts, notably Randy Moss and Dez Bryant.

The Eagles promoted receivers coach Mike Groh to offensive coordinator, after they lost Frank Reich to the Colts.