Falcons re-sign Matt Bryant

Matt Bryant won’t be hitting the open market next week.

The Falcons announced on Monday that they have signed their longtime kicker to a new deal. Bryant, who expressed a desire to remain in Atlanta after the Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs, agreed to three more years with the team. No financial terms were announced.

Bryant joined the Falcons in 2009 and is the all-time leading scorer in franchise history. He was 34-of-39 on field goals last season, including 8-of-9 from at least 50 yards, and has made 85.8 percent of his career field goal attempts.

Bryant joins Adam Vinatieri and Ryan Succop as kickers to sign new deals with their teams since the end of the season. The Panthers have expressed a desire to re-sign Graham Gano as well, although they may wind up using the franchise tag if a deal isn’t done by Tuesday’s deadline to tag him. Sebastian Janikowski, Caleb Sturgis, Chandler Catanzaro and Kai Forbath are among the other kickers currently on track for free agency.