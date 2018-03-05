FOX hoping to have Peyton in the Thursday night booth, Aikman on pregame

Getty Images

FOX is still trying to lure Peyton Manning into the Thursday Night Football booth, but the network wants to have a role for its lead Sunday analyst on Thursdays as well.

The New York Post reports that FOX wants Troy Aikman to work on its Thursday night pregame show, giving Aikman another high-profile role in addition to his job as the top commentator on FOX’s Sunday afternoon games.

The NFL’s previous Thursday night partners, CBS and NBC, have used their lead Sunday announcers on Thursday nights as well. But FOX has said it wants to have a separate Thursday night team. Given the money FOX has committed to Thursday nights for the next five years, they want to make Thursdays succeed, and they’d like to have a big-name announcer in the booth.

The biggest name FOX could hire is Manning, who is also said to be ESPN’s first choice on Monday nights. It’s unclear whether Manning is going to take any broadcasting job at all, although he is reportedly interested.

FOX is broadcasting the NFL draft for the first time this year, and Aikman may be part of that coverage as well.