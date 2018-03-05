FOX hoping to have Peyton in the Thursday night booth, Aikman on pregame

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 5, 2018, 12:05 PM EST
Getty Images

FOX is still trying to lure Peyton Manning into the Thursday Night Football booth, but the network wants to have a role for its lead Sunday analyst on Thursdays as well.

The New York Post reports that FOX wants Troy Aikman to work on its Thursday night pregame show, giving Aikman another high-profile role in addition to his job as the top commentator on FOX’s Sunday afternoon games.

The NFL’s previous Thursday night partners, CBS and NBC, have used their lead Sunday announcers on Thursday nights as well. But FOX has said it wants to have a separate Thursday night team. Given the money FOX has committed to Thursday nights for the next five years, they want to make Thursdays succeed, and they’d like to have a big-name announcer in the booth.

The biggest name FOX could hire is Manning, who is also said to be ESPN’s first choice on Monday nights. It’s unclear whether Manning is going to take any broadcasting job at all, although he is reportedly interested.

FOX is broadcasting the NFL draft for the first time this year, and Aikman may be part of that coverage as well.

17 responses to “FOX hoping to have Peyton in the Thursday night booth, Aikman on pregame

  2. If they want me to watch Thursday Night Football
    they need to put Sofia Vergara in the booth.

  4. So how do either Aikman or Manning raise the level of play on Thursday night games? It’s been the poor quality of the product on the field and not in the booth that’s the heart of the problem.

  7. I’ll take Aikman any day over Joe Buck

    mrbiggstuff says:
    March 5, 2018 at 12:10 pm
    No offense, but it’s hard enough to listen to Aikman once a week.

  8. Manning should take Monday nights. If he’s going to step into the booth, go with the prestigious institution. Don’t save their sorry butts on that Thursday night disaster!

  9. I believe that Manning wants to be involved in the management of a team. For some reason, I do not see him as an announcer on tv.

  12. My goodness. If you don’t like NFL football on Thursday …don’t watch it.I enjoy it no matter what team or day…stop whining already and turn the channel

  14. So what am I missing here.

    So they want Aikman to work, say, the exciting Jets @ Browns game in Cleveland, then fly to Arizona for the Cards vs Seahawks game? And let’s not forget that he’s supposed to do those pre-production meetings for both games? 17 weeks? How is that even possible? That is a brutal schedule

  15. No matter who you are, being a play-by-play guy kind of automatically dilutes your reputation. As we’ve seen here, people will complain about literally any playcaller on T.V. Now, some are truly bad, like Phil Simms, but at the end of the day, people will hate whomever it is. Like him or not, Manning is a two time NFL champion and holds most of the meaningful passing records we’ve got, at least for now. Having someone like that in a booth seems to me to be a bit…well, I guess it seems a bit low for him. Could we imagine Brady in the booth? Or Montana? Not saying they’d be bad, they just seem better than that.

  16. Fox struck gold when they hired Mike Pereira as the first rules analyst. I don’t see PMann as the same level signing. Much as I’d like to say otherwise, Tony Romo has set a new standard for game analysts with his pre-snap reads… anybody can tell you what happened after the play is over, but Tony tells you what is about to happen with very high accuracy. The next “big” analyst will have to be at least as good with play prediction.

