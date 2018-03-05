If Saquon Barkley goes first, Giants are in the draft’s catbird seat

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 5, 2018, 7:36 AM EST
AP

If the Browns do fall in love with Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and take him first overall, the happiest man in the league might be Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman.

It’s not that he doesn’t like Barkley — he’s clearly not buying the “running backs are devalued” narrative — but it would put him in the driver’s seat for the rest of the 2018 NFL Draft.

With the second overall pick, Gettleman could have any heir he chose to succeed Eli Manning, or more likely, have the most valuable trade chip in the market for all the teams that have a more immediate need for a quarterback.

“Are we open for business?” Gettleman said with a grin last week at the Scouting Combine. “Any decision I make is going to be in the best interest of the New York Giants, plain and simple. If someone makes me an offer I can’t refuse, would I move back? It depends upon who is there.”

The Giants have multiple needs, but there’s no sense that they’re prepared to move on from Manning anytime soon. So if someone wanted to get to the second pick to have their choice of the quarterbacks, it’s clear Gettleman will listen.

Last year, the 49ers chiseled a third, a fourth and a future third-rounder from the Bears to move down one spot, so the Bears could take Mitchell Trubisky. The year before, the Eagles gave the Browns five picks in the effort to acquire Carson Wentz and a fourth-rounder. That package included their first, third, and fourth-rounders in 2016 as well as their 2017 first-rounder and 2018 second-rounder.

The key for Gettleman will be how far down the line to go. To put the kind of team around Manning to justify keeping him, they’d need to add some top-shelf talent, which means he can’t drop too far down the order. If they can gain assets and still add a game-changer such as defensive end Bradley Chubb or guard Quenton Nelson, Gettleman would have to be intrigued.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “If Saquon Barkley goes first, Giants are in the draft’s catbird seat

  3. .
    This year’s draft promises to be very exciting. Among the draft devotees there’s very little consensus on the top five picks. And with all the possible trade options, we’re not even sure who the first five teams to choose will be. Things should be somewhat clearer after free agency, but I would still expect a lot of chaos at the top of the draft.
    .
    .

  5. I don’t know that I agree with this analysis, at least that it depends on what the Browns do at #1. With his pick he already has that kind of leverage, especially if you believe as I do that the QBs don’t have a lot of separation between them, or particular upside. This isn’t the class of 1983.

    G can trade for more picks whenever he wants to, pick up some good players to extend Eli’s career and look like a genius. I don’t think that getting a Barkley or an eventual replacement for Eli is going to change the Giants’ fortunes in 2018. So wht not make the most of it?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!