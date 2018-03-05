If Saquon Barkley goes first, Giants are in the draft’s catbird seat

AP

If the Browns do fall in love with Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and take him first overall, the happiest man in the league might be Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman.

It’s not that he doesn’t like Barkley — he’s clearly not buying the “running backs are devalued” narrative — but it would put him in the driver’s seat for the rest of the 2018 NFL Draft.

With the second overall pick, Gettleman could have any heir he chose to succeed Eli Manning, or more likely, have the most valuable trade chip in the market for all the teams that have a more immediate need for a quarterback.

“Are we open for business?” Gettleman said with a grin last week at the Scouting Combine. “Any decision I make is going to be in the best interest of the New York Giants, plain and simple. If someone makes me an offer I can’t refuse, would I move back? It depends upon who is there.”

The Giants have multiple needs, but there’s no sense that they’re prepared to move on from Manning anytime soon. So if someone wanted to get to the second pick to have their choice of the quarterbacks, it’s clear Gettleman will listen.

Last year, the 49ers chiseled a third, a fourth and a future third-rounder from the Bears to move down one spot, so the Bears could take Mitchell Trubisky. The year before, the Eagles gave the Browns five picks in the effort to acquire Carson Wentz and a fourth-rounder. That package included their first, third, and fourth-rounders in 2016 as well as their 2017 first-rounder and 2018 second-rounder.

The key for Gettleman will be how far down the line to go. To put the kind of team around Manning to justify keeping him, they’d need to add some top-shelf talent, which means he can’t drop too far down the order. If they can gain assets and still add a game-changer such as defensive end Bradley Chubb or guard Quenton Nelson, Gettleman would have to be intrigued.