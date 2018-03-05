Jack Del Rio: NFL rules kept us from giving Aldon Smith the structure he needs

The Raiders have released the troubled pass rusher Aldon Smith, and his former coach is wishing he had done more to help.

Former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, who coached Smith for nine games before Smith was suspended in 2015, says that the league’s rules kept the Raiders from giving Smith the kind of structure that Smith would have benefited from having.

“Never liked ‘league rules’ that eliminate the ability of teams to offer Aldon and others in his situation the structure they so desperately need,” Del Rio wrote on Twitter, in response to PFT’s tweet about Smith being released.

Del Rio did not elaborate on what kinds of help he felt the Raiders could have given Smith, but the NFL bars suspended players not just from the field in games but also from practices and team meetings. Perhaps Smith could have benefited from being around the Raiders just to have something productive to do with his time, even if he remained suspended and ineligible to play in games.

15 responses to “Jack Del Rio: NFL rules kept us from giving Aldon Smith the structure he needs

  1. Does Del-Rio want full time babysitters for grown men making millions of dollars ? lol

  2. I admire JDR’s desire, and I wish there were more people like him.

    The reality is the kind of help Smith needs is far greater than perhaps just being around a positive atmosphere (although that certainly would’ve helped). He needs serious professional support and, unfortunately, that’s a whole lot more than a NFL franchise can offer.

  3. Can’t help those who don’t want to help themselves.
    Harbaugh went to the wall for the guy over 4 years ago, convinced 49ers brass to sign him, and then he drove a car into a tree.
    One of the reasons the Niners justified ditching Jim and going into the tailspin they did.

  6. Aldon Smith is 28 years old. Is there no point when his actions become his own responsibility?

  8. At the end of the day, playing in the NFL is a job, and it’s not your employer’s responsibility to make sure you don’t act like an idiot when you go home. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of employer’s who consider the image you portray to the world outside of the workplace when it comes to employment, but maintaining that image is up to the individual. #RaiseYourKidsRight

  12. to coach a big dawg like aldon smith you gotta be a big dawg and that means getting his face 24/7 and communicating that on a team you must be united to generate attitude/accomplishments. Tom Coughlin had to do that to Leonard Fournette who is the one who came up with the BUGA philosophy acronym. If the league rules dont get this they should change them because aldon smith should be playing.

  13. Aldon Smith is a good kid, he just needs another chance.

    Oh wait, he’s a grown man at age 28, and has earned over $20,000,000.

    Maybe he needs to look in the mirror.

  14. Well, if it’s structure he needs, it sounds like that may be coming for him soon.

  15. May those commenting here receive in their time of greatest need exactly the support they feel others should or shouldn’t have.

