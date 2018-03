Getty Images

The Jets announced last week they were moving on from defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, but it didn’t become official until Monday when Wilkerson was listed on the NFL’s transaction wire.

It was purely a housekeeping move as Wilkerson already had set up a visit with the Packers.

Wilkerson, 28, has only eight sacks in 28 games over the past two seasons.

He had 44.5 sacks in his seven seasons in New York after the Jets drafted him in the first round.