Josh Rosen hopes meeting teams stops questions about his makeup

AP

Every top quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class comes with question marks that each team will have to answer for itself when deciding whether to take one in the first round.

For Josh Rosen, many of those questions are centered on matters away from the field. His love for the game and his teammates’ love for him have been questioned along with his willingness to speak his mind about a variety of issues.

Rosen addressed his love for the game at the podium in Indianapolis and again with Peter King of SI.com. Rosen also told King that he hopes his meetings with teams at the Scouting Combine take some of the wind out of the sails of the other off-field criticisms.

“I was never really bothered when anonymous people said that my teammates don’t like me, or I am a selfish guy, or too smart,” Rosen said. “But if it persists after this, it might bother me a little bit, because these teams have actually met me now. If that narrative continues, then there might be some substance to it, and that would bother me, but up until this point it has all kind of been noise.”

The nature of the beast is that negative things are going to be said about Rosen in one place or another over the coming weeks. As long as at least one team is saying positive things in their meeting room, though, Rosen should wind up in a place where he can thrive as a football player.