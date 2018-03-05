Le’Veon Bell: We’re not coming to a number we agree on

Posted by Josh Alper on March 5, 2018, 5:20 PM EST
Early in the Steelers’ offseason, running back Le'Veon Bell said that he and the team were closer to agreeing on a long-term deal than they were last year but things have apparently stopped progressing toward that goal.

A report on Monday indicated that the Steelers will use the franchise tag on Bell for the second year in a row and Bell confirmed that a longer deal is unlikely to happen before Tuesday’s deadline for using the tag.

“We’re not coming to a number we both agree on — they are too low, or I guess they feel I’m too high,” Bell said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “I’m playing for strictly my value to the team, that’s what I’m asking. I don’t think I should settle for anything less than what I’m valued at.”

Bell mused about sitting out the entire season if he’s tagged again and told Fowler he’s not backing away from that possibility. Doing so would keep him from earning the $14.5 million salary that comes with the tag and the two sides will be able to continue talking about a deal through July 16.

25 responses to “Le’Veon Bell: We’re not coming to a number we agree on

  2. I would let him walk, but maybe that’s why I’m not an NFL GM.
    But i did stay in a Holiday Inn Express, so there is that.

  4. Le’Veon Bell is one of the very best players in the NFL. He delivers for the Steelers in the running and passing game every week. Pittsburgh’s inability to come up with a decent long term agreement for one of their very best players is very sad. They don’t deserve to keep him.

  5. “I’m playing for strictly my value to the team, that’s what I’m asking. I don’t think I should settle for anything less than what I’m valued at.”

    You’re value is whatever someone is willing to pay you.

  6. No Meveon Bell? No Todd Haley? That offense is doomed. Ben is going to wish he had retired.

  7. Franchise tags should include one more item. A 1/2 injury clause for the player that extends to the following season in the event of any major injury. This might limit the tag being used and also give players more security that they will be given something closer to a 1+a similar signing bonus guarantee in case of career altering injury.

  11. uglydingo says:
    ===

    Le’Veon Bell is nowhere near the best running back of all time, yet the deals the Steelers reportedly offered him — both last year AND this year — would have made him the highest-paid running back of all time.
    If that’s not enough for him, let him go flip burgers or make amateurish rap songs for a living. We’ll see how long it takes him to realize the mistake he’s making.
    Regardless of what he and every other player before him has threatened, he’s not sitting out the season and losing $14.5 million he will never recoup over a relatively short NFL career.
    Assuming no deal is done, he’ll skip camp and show up just in time to sign the tag and get paid before the start of the regular season. The Steelers hold all the cards.

  14. Great player, but also part of a great offense. Wants to be paid as both RB & WR on a long term deal. Not sure that there is a team in the league that would do that, so maybe the ego needs to take a little rest.

  15. Give your team a whole season of value, then talk.

    If the team can’t get over the hump this coming season, Bell won’t make the difference in future years. Pay him the franchise amount then drop him.

  16. The Steelers have traditionally utilized their cap very efficiently, which is why they are the most successful organization in NFL history – including the SB era (6-2 overall, Pats are 5-5, Cowboys are 5-3, and Niners are 5-1). They may not have that luxury these days in the era of bloated contracts, but I expect them to do the right thing for the team first, player second. Bell getting $14.5 million on a tag with a serious expectation that, if he performs, he will finally get that long-term contract next year…I can’t cry over that, and holding out seems like toddler time to me. They’re not going to break the bank to keep you, nor should you want them to because you could use a ring or two to cement your legacy as well. You don’t do that by crying “Me first.”

  17. Bell obviously feels as valuable as OBJ….and he is said to want 20 per. I would rather have a healthy Le’Veon than a healthy OBJ so I would safely guess 20 million a season is more of what Bell wants.

  19. His smartest move is probably to wait till the week or 2 before the season starts and sign the tag.

    Then next year they probably wont tag him and hopefully hell still be good enough to get a contract.

  21. What most people seem to ignore is that it’s all about the guaranteed money. Let’s say he tears his ACL next season. If he had signed the tag, he has $14.5 million and then would make next to nothing as a FA in ’19 (likely a 1 year prove it deal coming off an injury). And he’d be another year out of his prime.

    If he say, signs a multi-year contract with $30+ mil guaranteed (which he would get on the open market), he has that financial security in case of injury.

    Bell getting screwed here.

  22. If Bell thinks he is the very best back that is in the NFL, then maybe he can answer why he is injury prone and why he can’t carry them to multiple Super Bowl Titles? I would let him walk and see if he gets what he thinks he is worth. probably from a bottom feeder club with money to waste.

  23. ExitStrategy says:
    March 5, 2018 at 5:31 pm
    ****************************************************************************************

    If he hits free agency, pretty good chance some team out there will pay him what he wants, or at least closer than what the Steelers are willing to come to. So, if his value is whatever “someone” is willing to pay him, then you’re right.

  24. Teams shouldn’t be able to tag the same player in consecutive years. Get a deal done or let him walk. These one year deals are too risky for the players. Especially players that touch the ball and get hit 20-30 times per game.

