LSU’s Donte Jackson runs through calf cramp, gets a 4.32-second 40

LSU cornerback Donte Jackson boasted before the Scouting Combine that he thought he could break the record for the fastest 40-yard dash. He didn’t quite do that this morning, but he did put on an impressive show.

Jackson’s first 40 time was unofficially 4.32 seconds, which doesn’t break Jon Ross‘s record of 4.22 but does register as the fastest 40 so far at this year’s Combine.

And Jackson did that despite looking a little awkward on his start. He told NFL Network afterward that he was running through a calf cramp.

Jackson was on LSU’s track team, where he ran a 10.22-second 100-meter dash. Even before the Combine he was viewed as a potential first-round draft pick, and his fast 40 today should strengthen his draft position.