LSU’s Donte Jackson runs through calf cramp, gets a 4.32-second 40

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 5, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
LSU cornerback Donte Jackson boasted before the Scouting Combine that he thought he could break the record for the fastest 40-yard dash. He didn’t quite do that this morning, but he did put on an impressive show.

Jackson’s first 40 time was unofficially 4.32 seconds, which doesn’t break Jon Ross‘s record of 4.22 but does register as the fastest 40 so far at this year’s Combine.

And Jackson did that despite looking a little awkward on his start. He told NFL Network afterward that he was running through a calf cramp.

Jackson was on LSU’s track team, where he ran a 10.22-second 100-meter dash. Even before the Combine he was viewed as a potential first-round draft pick, and his fast 40 today should strengthen his draft position.

  2. Just chuckling to myself about all the unofficial, self-proclaimed 4.3 40 times I’ve heard about from rando people as we watch these supremely talented guys fairly rarely crack that number. A buddy of mine who’s a marine always tells me about how funny it is that half the people he talks to feel the need to say something like “yeah, I almost enlisted too, but then…[insert excuse].” I played semipro ball, and that’s just Pop Warner for grown up has-beens and never-was’es, and I can’t even begin to tell you how many people I talked to about it had to qualify themselves to me with stories of what a great athlete they used to be in high school, and anybody who was fast automatically ran a 4.3. How the NFL scouts managed to miss all these guys is beyond me. Relax, Al Bundy…Polk High will never forget your 4 TDs in the City Championship.

  3. “where he ran a 10.22-second 100-meter dash.”

    I’m not sure how many of you watch track or have any clue what that means – but I cannot emphasize enough how exceptionally fast that is. Much more impressive than any 40. Chris Johnson/Bo/John Ross ran 4 second whatevers – but they would absolutely get smoked in the 100 from a guy running a 10.2 100. Also please save the rebuttals along the lines of “BUT THAT DOESN’T MEAN HE CAN PLAY FOOTBAWWWWW.” Yes, I am aware of this. It’s not original/illuminatiing/enlightening. Quite literally everyone in the entire world knows this.

  4. So he can run, is that good for when he gets burned by a WR? Can he play the ball and use his speed after an Interception? I think I am looking for cover ability in a CB. What drills do they have at the combine to showcase that?

