Minkah Fitzpatrick thinks he can fix Browns culture

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has already declared that if anyone can fix the Cleveland Browns, he’s the man for the task.

But the Browns have more than one first-rounder, and more than one guy who isn’t scared of a big job.

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick said he’d bring the kind of championship experience he gained with the Crimson Tide with him.

“I think it’s just an issue with the culture around there and I’m just going to have to go down there and use what I learned at Alabama and apply it to the Browns,” Fitzpatrick said, via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Given the number of titles won there and the number of NFL players Alabama has produced, you wonder why they haven’t considered that before.

But the Browns haven’t picked any Alabama players since 2012, when they took running back Trent Richardson third overall and tight end Brad Smelley in the seventh round (Suggested punch line: Which one stunk more?). Prior to that, their last Alabama pick was cornerback Antonio Langham in 1994, and before him was some guy named Ozzie Newsome in 1978.

Regardless the history, Fitzpatrick appears the kind of guy with tremendous value for the team picking first and fourth in this year’s draft. He has the ability to play cornerback or safety, and Browns General Manager John Dorsey views that as a positive and not a negative.

“No, because he’s a good football player,” Dorsey said. “Realistically with guys, when you take guys like that, let’s say you start him at corner then, if he can’t do it, you switch him back to the other position, that’s the way I’ve always been taught.”

But Fitzpatrick might bring more than versatility, and a winning culture is something the Browns can use more than any single player.