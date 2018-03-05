Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Should the Bills trade up for a quarterback in the first round?

The Jay Ajayi trade helped set the Dolphins up to make the Robert Quinn trade.

Stanford S Justin Reid shared some of what he experienced in his meeting with the Patriots at the Scouting Combine.

The Jets are downplaying needs on the defensive line.

Will the Ravens draft a quarterback this year?

The Bengals have shown no signs of wavering on QB Andy Dalton.

Alabama CB Minkah Fitzpatrick thinks he can help the Browns move in the right direction.

The Steelers could have a spot for UCF LB Shaquem Griffin.

A couple of linemen in this year’s draft have drawn comparisons to Texans stars Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt.

Wide receivers are on the shopping list for the Colts heading into the draft.

The Jaguars could take a quarterback in the middle rounds.

Ohio State players think the Titans made the right move in hiring Kerry Coombs as their secondary coach.

Could the Broncos go with a rookie starter at quarterback?

The Chiefs are talking to a bunch of defensive backs at the Scouting Combine.

The Chargers are looking for the right kicker.

A call for the Raiders to cut their ties to Aldon Smith.

What we learned from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at the combine.

If not a quarterback, who should the Giants take at No. 2?

Ten observations from the Eagles’ first month as Super Bowl champions.

The Redskins are clearly in the market for a running back.

Hayden Hurst could be an option for the Bears at tight end.

Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis has a lot of fans in Alabama.

How will the Packers approach cutting down on injuries?

Three defensive linemen who could be on the draft radar for the Vikings.

Which Falcons offensive line prospects helped themselves at the combine?

Would Mike Wallace be a receiver option for the Panthers?

Who will be the new voice of the Saints?

Notre Dame G Quenton Nelson appears to fit a need for the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals are expected to meet with Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews.

What do the Rams look for in combine interviews?

The 49ers will try to turn the positive end to 2017 into free agent signings.

Will the Seahawks add a second Griffin brother to their roster?