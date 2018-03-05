Muhammad Wilkerson expected to visit Packers

Getty Images

The Jets announced the release of defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson last week and it looks like we know what his first stop will be as he tries to find a new team for the 2018 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilkerson is expected to make a visit to Green Bay to kick off his job search.

Wilkerson played for new Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine when Pettine held the same job with the Jets during Wilkerson’s first two NFL seasons. That would provide some familiarity for Wilkerson in a new home and, if he signed with the Packers, return him to working with someone from better days after closing his Jets tenure with two down years.

The Packers are expected to focus attention on building up their defense following the departure of defensive coordinator Dom Capers at the end of the 2017 season. New General Manager Brian Gutekunst has indicated that the team will be more aggressive in free agency than they were when Ted Thompson was running the personnel department.