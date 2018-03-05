Raiders release Aldon Smith

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 5, 2018, 3:05 PM EST
The Raiders have had enough.

The team just announced that they had released outside linebacker Aldon Smith, a matter-of-fact transaction after he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

When he was available, he was one of the top pass-rushers in the league, with 42 sacks in his first 43 games.

But he hasn’t played since November 2015, was on the reserve-suspended list, and having already checked himself into a rehab facility, it’s past time to stop thinking of him as a football player.

The hope is that Smith the individual can get himself on the right track, but the Raiders don’t want to be associated with him at this point.

23 responses to “Raiders release Aldon Smith

  3. Can you believe it?
    The Raiders really went out on a limb there, didn’t they?
    Yeah, they did. Once again it proves that the Raiders don’t care for character players on their team.

  7. @bondlake,

    You really don’t understand how it works do you ? The Patriots signed Albert Haynesworth , the cowboys signed Greg Hardy, the Cowboys defend ezekial elliott, if you can play you can hang around till you finally can’t play

  11. Son, you have talent … by the time you’re 30 you’ll be rich and famous for life.

    Ummm … no thanks. I’d rather party and do drugs.

  12. jjackwagon says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:22 pm
    You are the bottom of the barrel when you get released by the Raiders.

    You could’ve named a ton of teams ahead of the Raiders.

  13. 33.5 sacks in his first two years in the league is a record that still stands.

    It’s truly mental illness when one squanders away talent like that. Not saying that he’s not responsible for getting himself well, but this really is what ‘crazy’ is about.

  14. I love all the kooks and their “same old Raiders” comments.

    Al Davis is dead and the Raiders no longer draft the fastest guy at the combine.

    Pairing Aldon Smith with Khalil Mack chasing QB’s looked great on paper and they would’ve terrorized the league.

    However, not to be. It was a swing and a miss, but I love the effort and love giving the kid another (several) chance(s).

    RAIDER NATION

  15. thesilentshoplifter says:
    March 5, 2018 at 3:09 pm
    Can you believe it?
    The Raiders really went out on a limb there, didn’t they?
    Yeah, they did. Once again it proves that the Raiders don’t care for character players on their team.

    The article sounded like they did care and parted ways.

  19. Getting released by the Raiders for misbehavior is like that drummer getting kicked out of Guns-N-Roses for drug use.

    For the record, Steven Adler WAS kicked out of GnR for drug use.

  20. I’m not sure how you can’t be happy living your dream and making millions of dollars. Be a role model. And stop hitting women.

  21. Release him all you want… But once a raider, always a raider.

    For your heigth of your season (the offseason) it sure has be a tough one. First you hired Al Michaels, or was it Chris Collinsworth, to be your coach and now your 2nd best player has been kicked off the team. I suppose the good news is at least this year you can expect a losing season. Unlike last year when you told us all you were back… Is 6-10 “back” or was that just how low the bar is in “raider nation”… Good luck in you’re new 3rd city, or should it be 5th since you chose two cities twice? I’m betting Mexico won’t even want you after you ruin another fan base in Las Vegas.

Leave a Reply

