Raiders release Aldon Smith

The Raiders have had enough.

The team just announced that they had released outside linebacker Aldon Smith, a matter-of-fact transaction after he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

When he was available, he was one of the top pass-rushers in the league, with 42 sacks in his first 43 games.

But he hasn’t played since November 2015, was on the reserve-suspended list, and having already checked himself into a rehab facility, it’s past time to stop thinking of him as a football player.

The hope is that Smith the individual can get himself on the right track, but the Raiders don’t want to be associated with him at this point.