Ravens, three mystery teams join in on Jarvis Landry talks

Getty Images

There are now more teams interested in franchised-tagged wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and one of them is the most active team of every offseason.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Ravens joined the Bears among teams talking to tagged Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry about a possible trade. Fowler mentions “at least five” teams have talked to the agent, which means we have not one, not two, but three #MysteryTeams.

Of course, #MysteryTeam is the best of all the teams during the NFL offseason, because they’re interested in many players and they help speed things toward a conclusion by creating urgency, even if we never find out who they are or whether they actually exist.

Landry is prepared to sign his tag soon to enable a trade, and the Ravens join the Bears as one of the usual suspects. The Dolphins have given him permission to seek a trade.

The Ravens needed a wide receiver overhaul this offseason anyway, and adding a player as productive as Landry would be a huge boost.

The 25-year-old Landry already has 400 receptions, 22 touchdowns and three Pro Bowls in four seasons, but is pigeonholed by some as a slot receiver, which could depress the market a bit.

But it didn’t scare off #MysteryTeam.