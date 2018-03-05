Report: AFC team offered a second-round pick for Nick Foles

Getty Images

That “respectable” trade offer the Eagles received for quarterback Nick Foles now has some specifics attached to it. Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic reports that an unnamed AFC team offered the Eagles a second-round pick for the Super Bowl LII MVP.

The offer came earlier in the offseason, which implies it wasn’t something proposed lat week during the Scouting Combine.

So who made the offer? The Bills, Jets, Browns, and Broncos would be the primary candidates. If the Dolphins are souring on Ryan Tannehill, perhaps they would have thrown a dart in that direction.

The Patriots, Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Titans, Colts, Texans, Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders presumably would have no interest in adding Foles, given their current quarterback situations.

Because the offer came earlier in the offseason, it’s also possible that the Jaguars dangled the second-round pick as part of the due diligence performed before signing Blake Bortles to a new three-year contract.

As free agency and the draft approach, it’s possible that one or more teams will still believe that they need an upgrade at quarterback. Maybe that offer of a second-round pick in 2018 eventually will become an offer of a first-round pick in 2019.

However it plays out, the Eagles have multiple options for dealing with the final year of Foles’ contract. If they were willing to trade presumed 2016 starter Sam Bradford eight days before Week One, the Eagles surely would consider flipping Foles for the right price.