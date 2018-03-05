Report: AFC team offered a second-round pick for Nick Foles

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2018, 12:26 PM EST
Getty Images

That “respectable” trade offer the Eagles received for quarterback Nick Foles now has some specifics attached to it. Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic reports that an unnamed AFC team offered the Eagles a second-round pick for the Super Bowl LII MVP.

The offer came earlier in the offseason, which implies it wasn’t something proposed lat week during the Scouting Combine.

So who made the offer? The Bills, Jets, Browns, and Broncos would be the primary candidates. If the Dolphins are souring on Ryan Tannehill, perhaps they would have thrown a dart in that direction.

The Patriots, Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Titans, Colts, Texans, Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders presumably would have no interest in adding Foles, given their current quarterback situations.

Because the offer came earlier in the offseason, it’s also possible that the Jaguars dangled the second-round pick as part of the due diligence performed before signing Blake Bortles to a new three-year contract.

As free agency and the draft approach, it’s possible that one or more teams will still believe that they need an upgrade at quarterback. Maybe that offer of a second-round pick in 2018 eventually will become an offer of a first-round pick in 2019.

However it plays out, the Eagles have multiple options for dealing with the final year of Foles’ contract. If they were willing to trade presumed 2016 starter Sam Bradford eight days before Week One, the Eagles surely would consider flipping Foles for the right price.

19 responses to “Report: AFC team offered a second-round pick for Nick Foles

  2. It was probably the Bills because they have two 2nd round picks but they are going to have to sweeten the offer by adding a 3rd if they want the Eagles to bite. Or they can keep their 2nd and 3rd and just give the Eagles pick number 22 in the 2018 draft. Just to make sure they aren’t outbid for Nick Foles’ Super Bowl MVP services.

  6. Bills have 5 draft picks in the first 3 rounds…it was them and if not it should be! they can afford to lose a 2nd rounder. plus they got too many other need positions to fill to sacrifice picks to move up to get a qb. they could sweeten(?) the deal and add tyrod to the trade…gives philly a playoff qb who was a pro-bowler 2 years ago, at least on paper tyrod sounds good but there’s a reason the bills were 31st in passing.

  7. Is potentially being one hit away from relying on Nate Sudfeld to defend your Super Bowl Championship in the playoffs really worth a 2nd round pick who may or may not ever be any good? Is selling the premium QB insurance policy that just helped deliver the city’s first Super Bowl really worth selling for a rookie prospect who might not ever contribute anything to the franchise?

    They paid a premium price for a backup policy during Wentz’ cheaper rookie deal years. So now, when Wentz is still rehabbing major injury, when that policy has proven to be more valuable than they could have possibly imagined, when they probably need it this year more than they did last year, why would they suddenly decide “yeah let’s get rid of this guy”

    That is NOT worth a 2nd rd pick. Not even close.

    There is no reason to rush Foles out the door. NONE.

  9. I think it was probably Buffalo. Rumor has it they have been throwing out all kinds of lines to see what they can get to replace Tyrod Taylor from veterans to trading up in the draft. We also know from small hints dropped that they are probably looking for a little more conventional passer. It wouldnt surprise me if they offered their extra 2nd round pick to the Eagles for Foles with the intention of either taking a QB later in the first (like Rudolph) or just holding off on rookie QB until next year when they have had another year to build the roster up for them. When Philly asked for more, they decided that it was too much for too little of an upgrade over Tyrod Taylor and thats when we heard the rumor that the Bills didnt plan to cut Tyrod

  11. They need to move Foles. His salary is preventing them from keeping other pieces. He is not going to be the starter so moving him for a second is a good deal in the final year of his deal.

  16. All you Philly fans thinking Foles is worth 1st and 2nd round picks; if he’s supposedly that valuable why not trade Wentz instead?

  18. I think Foles for the Bills first round pick is a win-win. The Bills are ready to win now.
    

    You are absolutely fooling yourself if you think the Bills are in a win now scenario. The Bills have a 30 year old HB with declining production, their WR corps consists of Kelvin Benjamin, the single worst rookie WR this side of John Ross, and a career STs player we are parading as a legitimate outside threat, an offensive line with more holes than a colander(their LT is good, but always hurt, their RG is approaching 35, their C just retired, and the right side of the line needs to be bulldozed and rebuilt from the ground up), they need 2 starting DTs with Dareus gone and Kyle Williams at 35 and discussing retirement this year, their LBs group is lacking with a severely underperforming Alexander on one side and Preston Brown (aka, the most average LB in the NFL) and they still need depth at CB.

    The fact of the matter is that the Bills made the playoffs on heart and luck alone last year because the actual talent and performance is consistently inconsistent. Simply upgrading QB production helps, but it doesnt fix the run defense, it doesnt block for that QB or the run game and it doesnt matter much if theres nobody to throw to.

    
    

  19. League sources… Was it the same ones that predicted the Patriots demise?

    Reporting is a lost art.

    Tonight at 10, he said she said, stay tuned…

