Report: AJ McCarron is Hue Jackson’s preference at QB

The Browns tried to trade for quarterback AJ McCarron before last year’s trade deadline, which led many people to connect the dots between player and team when McCarron was ruled to be set for unrestricted free agency last month.

That probably isn’t going to change between now and the start of the new league year on March 14.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said last week that he “would hope not” to be starting a rookie at quarterback in 2018 and Peter King of SI.com reports that Jackson’s “preference” for a starter is McCarron. Per King, the team would also like to select a quarterback in the draft under that scenario and groom him behind McCarron.

One need only look at Mike Glennon‘s experience in Chicago to see that such an arrangement offers little security for the veteran half of such a tandem, but it seems unlikely that McCarron will find a team that wants to sign him and isn’t also planning to take a young quarterback in this year’s draft. Given that, playing for Jackson — who was once McCarron’s offensive coordinator in Cincinnati — might be the preference for McCarron as well.