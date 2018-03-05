Report: Earl Thomas in Seahawks’ plans for 2018

Getty Images

The Seahawks plan to keep safety Earl Thomas, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Thomas’ future became a question after he told Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to “come get me” after their Christmas Eve game and then threatened to holdout without a new deal. But it appears the Seahawks have no plans to trade or release Thomas, which would save $8.5 million against the salary cap.

Instead, Thomas could get a new deal.

General Manager John Schneider said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he met with Thomas’ representatives in Indianapolis.

Thomas has one year left on a four-year, $40 million extension he signed after the 2013 season that made him the league’s highest-paid safety.