Report: Rams undecided if Sammy Watkins or Lamarcus Joyner gets tag

Tuesday is the deadline to use the franchise tag and the Rams are expected to do so.

What’s less certain at this point is who they will be tagging. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and safety Lamarcus Joyner are both options and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team remains undecided on Monday about which player will get the tag.

Rapoport adds that the player who doesn’t get tagged is expected to hit the open market next week.

A report last month indicated Joyner was a likelier choice, but there have been other points over the last few months when Watkins was deemed the better bet. The tag for wide receivers is projected to cost about $5 million more than for safeties once the final numbers are calculated along with the salary cap for the 2018 season.

11 responses to “Report: Rams undecided if Sammy Watkins or Lamarcus Joyner gets tag

  4. I don’t think the Rams want to do the kind of long-term, high-dollar deal that would be required to sign Watkins. I’m guessing the want to do the long-term deal with Joyner and use the tag to buy more time with Watkins. If they feel like they can’t get a long-term deal done with Joyner, then Watkins will probably be the one they let go.

  5. Giving up a second round choice for a guy you are not going to keep means you got fleeced by Buffalo and did not do your due diligence prior to the trade. Also, you are giving up Quinn and his 8.5 sacks last season because you need cap space/money (by the way where are you going to get these sacks from and who will take the focus off Donaldson). Moves like this will get you in trouble fast.

  7. Giving up a second round choice for a guy you are not going to keep means you got fleeced by Buffalo and did not do your due diligence prior to the trade.
    ——————
    If the Rams let Watkins go, they’ll likely get a 3rd round comp pick in return. So they basically rented him for an exchange of a late 2nd for a late 3rd and had the option to tag him if he did well. Moves like that get you from cellar dwellers to NFC champs fast.

  8. Rams still aren’t 100% sold on Goff. Donald requires 100+ million with a good 2/3 of that guaranteed…this run could have peaked last season at 11-6.

  9. scoreatwill says:

    March 5, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Giving up a second round choice for a guy you are not going to keep means you got fleeced by Buffalo and did not do your due diligence prior to the trade. Also, you are giving up Quinn and his 8.5 sacks last season because you need cap space/money (by the way where are you going to get these sacks from and who will take the focus off Donaldson). Moves like this will get you in trouble fast.

    ______________

    This is a case where some fans need to stick to their own team when talking football because they don’t know what they’re talking about. One the Rams had 40 million in cap before even trading Quinn, second Robert Quinn hasn’t been healthy in 2 of the last 3 season and isn’t a fit in a 3-4, and the last thing it’s Donald not Donaldson

  10. Based on past performance and some other factors, Watkins is valued at about $5.5 million a year and Joyner is valued at about $10.2 million a year. Tagging Joyner will cost the Rams about $10.4 million a year and tagging Watkins would cost the Rams about $15.4 million a year. Seems clear, except Watkins might have more upside and Joyner might be easier to replace.

