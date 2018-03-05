Report: Rams undecided if Sammy Watkins or Lamarcus Joyner gets tag

Getty Images

Tuesday is the deadline to use the franchise tag and the Rams are expected to do so.

What’s less certain at this point is who they will be tagging. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and safety Lamarcus Joyner are both options and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team remains undecided on Monday about which player will get the tag.

Rapoport adds that the player who doesn’t get tagged is expected to hit the open market next week.

A report last month indicated Joyner was a likelier choice, but there have been other points over the last few months when Watkins was deemed the better bet. The tag for wide receivers is projected to cost about $5 million more than for safeties once the final numbers are calculated along with the salary cap for the 2018 season.