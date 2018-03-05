Report: Saints expected to have interest in Jimmy Graham reunion

Getty Images

The Saints traded tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks for center Max Unger before the 2015 season, but it looks like they will have a chance to bring him back to New Orleans this offseason.

Graham has been deemed unlikely to sign a new deal with or get tagged by the Seahawks for some time and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the two sides will indeed part ways after free agency opens on March 14. Pelissero also reports that Saints are expected to be one of “a bunch of teams” interested in landing Graham’s signature on a contract.

Graham played five years for the Saints from 2010-2014 and caught 386 passes for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns over that span. He missed time with a knee injury during his first year in Seattle and caught 122 passes for 1,443 yards and 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui saw the most snaps at tight end for New Orleans last season, but neither has much of a role in the passing game. Coby Fleener was signed to play that role in 2016, but suffered the fifth concussion of his career in his 11th game last season to bring his year to an end.